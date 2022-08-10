IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Price Performance

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $665.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.