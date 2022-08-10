Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

