Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

