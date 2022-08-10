Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.
IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of IR stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.