Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.6 %
IIPR opened at $92.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.