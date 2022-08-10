Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

IIPR opened at $92.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

