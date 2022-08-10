Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,480,159.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 258,883 shares of company stock worth $25,251,189. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

