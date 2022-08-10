Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

ICPT stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,116 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

