Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares traded.

Interserve Stock Down 37.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.05.

About Interserve

(Get Rating)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.