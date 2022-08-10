Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $460,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPI opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $121.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

