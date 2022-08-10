Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93). Approximately 187,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 208,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($1.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £269.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

