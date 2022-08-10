Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

IDLV opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

