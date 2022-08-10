Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS):

8/9/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – AgroFresh Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

