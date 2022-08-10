Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,440,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,587,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 560,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 553,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

