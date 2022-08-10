iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 16.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 915.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.72. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

