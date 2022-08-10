IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.44.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.