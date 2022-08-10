iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

