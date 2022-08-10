iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 284,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS EZU opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.