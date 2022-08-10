iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,846 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

