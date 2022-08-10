iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.49 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

