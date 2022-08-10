iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

