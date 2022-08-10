Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798.

NYSE JXN opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $47.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

