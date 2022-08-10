Jason Cole Sells 7,448 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

bluebird bio Stock Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $424.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

