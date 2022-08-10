JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Down 11%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 545,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,517,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

JE Cleantech Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

