Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

EPA:AIR opened at €106.44 ($108.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.41. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.