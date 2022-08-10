Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €6.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of H24 opened at €3.21 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. home24 has a 52 week low of €2.60 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of €18.78 ($19.16).

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

