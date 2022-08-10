JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

