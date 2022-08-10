John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Up 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 316,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 28.78% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

