Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

