Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,855,000 after acquiring an additional 216,703 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

