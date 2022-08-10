Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,988.48

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,988.48 ($24.03) and traded as high as GBX 2,182 ($26.37). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,162 ($26.12), with a volume of 445,509 shares.

JMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,350 ($28.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,544.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,042.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,988.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £383.94 ($463.92). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 in the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

