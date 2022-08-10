JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JOYY were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JOYY by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.63 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

