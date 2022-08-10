JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $11.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
Altus Power Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:AMPS opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Altus Power by 5.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
