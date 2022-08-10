JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $40.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.