JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $49.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 688,905 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

