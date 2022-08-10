JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $421.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $421.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.40% from the company’s current price.
GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.
Generac Price Performance
NYSE:GNRC opened at $244.20 on Monday. Generac has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
