KBC Group NV Acquires 2,246 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 279.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Matson were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,985 shares of company stock worth $2,688,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

