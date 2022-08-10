KBC Group NV Acquires 2,866 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3D Systems Stock Down 15.0 %

In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.41.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.