KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

