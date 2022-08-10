KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 459.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

IRT stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

