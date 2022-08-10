KBC Group NV Buys 1,038 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

