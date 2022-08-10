KBC Group NV Buys 18,974 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 366.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,307.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761,552 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

