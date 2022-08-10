KBC Group NV Buys 3,586 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE:CDR opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $3,080,058.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

