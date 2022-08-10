KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kforce were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,314,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Kforce by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kforce by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Trading Down 2.2 %

KFRC opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.05. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

