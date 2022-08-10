KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $76,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

