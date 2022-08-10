KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Macy’s Stock Down 6.7 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

