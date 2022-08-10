KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.