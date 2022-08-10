KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,048 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

TTI stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

