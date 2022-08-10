KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,439,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,577,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.