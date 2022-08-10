KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 376.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yelp were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Yelp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Yelp by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,688 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE YELP opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

