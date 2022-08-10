KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. CWM LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of ATUS opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.