KBC Group NV Has $223,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.